Police: Driver of truck sought in attempted luring in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say attempted to lure a minor female in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say a minor female noticed a man parking a silver Ford F150 on the 3500 block of Teton Street Friday, just before 6 p.m.

It was reported the man walked toward the minor female, saying to her, “Give me a kiss.” The man went on to ask the minor female, “Where is your mother?” He then added, “Let’s go.”

At that point, officials say, the minor female ran home and reported the incident to her mother.

The man is described as 6’ and in his 50’s. He was wearing a black shirt and jeans. His truck is a silver Ford F150 with a black truck bed cover.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 215-686-8477 or call 911.