Horsch investigation timeline: Everything we know about Philadelphia missing women investigation

The Brief The investigation into 44-year-old Eugene Horsch and his late father Raymond "R.C." Horsch has evolved to include several missing women. To date, investigators say they have recovered over a million pieces of digital evidence during several searches of the Horsch's Chew Avenue home. The FBI and investigators say they have only been able to review about 30 percent of the digital material so far.



It's been three months since Eugene Horsch was arrested during an altercation in Center City, launching a sprawling investigation into the 44-year-old, his late father, and their Olney home that police have linked to several missing women.

Timeline: Horsch investigation

What we know:

June 2026: Horsch is arrested in Center City

Horsch was arrested after police said they recovered guns, drugs, fake law-enforcement equipment and identification documents during an investigation in Center City. The arrest led investigators to an Olney property associated with Horsch.

Late June 2026: Police search the Olney home

Philadelphia police searched the home in the 400 block of West Chew Avenue, recovering weapons, chemicals, drug-related evidence, electronic devices and urns containing cremated remains. Investigators also excavated parts of the property as the search continued.

Investigators linked two missing women, Amy McHale and Blair Tonzelli, to the property. McHale, who was previously married to Horsch's late father, has been missing since 2016. Tonzelli, whose name appeared on the fake ID of the woman Horsch was stopped with in Center City, has been missing for several years.

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August 2026: Police identify evidence linked to two missing women

Police said digital evidence recovered during the investigation appeared to show the bodies of Maribel Fresses and Gabrielle Amarando. Fresses, 27, had been reported missing in 2018. Amarando, 22, disappeared in 2012.

Neither woman’s body has been recovered, and police have not publicly announced a cause or manner of death.

August 2026: Federal prosecutors take over Horsch’s case

Federal prosecutors charged Horsch with being a felon in possession of firearms and unlawfully producing an identification document or authentication feature.

Those charges are separate from the investigation into the Olney home. He has not been charged in either woman’s death.

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September 2026: More missing women linked to Horsch investigation

Nicole Fusaro, who was 27-years-old when she was reported missing from Kensington in 2018, was recently identified by police as the woman seen being strangled by Raymond Horsch in a disturbing video recovered during the investigation.

Two additional women—one around 25 years old and another not yet identified—appear in images as unconscious with signs of injury, according to investigators.

Over 1 million digital files recovered from Horsch's home

What they're saying:

Investigators say they have gathered more than 1 million pieces of digital evidence from the Horsch's Chew Avenue home, including more than 600,000 images, 70,000 videos and 10,000 pages of writing.

The FBI and investigators say they have only been able to review about 30 percent of the digital material so far. Police have identified 58 people in the images. Five women appear to be lifeless in the digital materials, according to police.

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They are planning another search of the Olney property at the end of September. Officials say they are still working to determine exactly what happened to the women connected to this case. Police note that no human remains have been found at the property.

Community shaken by investigation

Local perspective:

Neighbors who live in the Olney community have been left shaken by the disturbing investigation unfolding in their neighborhood.

Ricky Mai, who has lived in the area for over three decades, described the neighborhood as "nice and quiet."

"I couldn't believe it," Mai told FOX 29. "I have been here all these years, it was nice and quiet, I didn't hear nothing, now all of sudden everything pops off."

Jonathan Halloran-Koren, cousin of Nicole Fusaro, told FOX 29 he is assembling a team to conduct an independent investigation into how her case was handled. In a statement he said, "I am appalled by the way our family has been treated and by the complete lack of basic dignity and consideration shown to us as the family of a homicide victim."