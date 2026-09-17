Measles exposure warning issued for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia: What to know

The Brief The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning of possible measles exposure at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 11. People present in several CHOP areas between 9:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. are urged to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms. Health officials say there is no broad risk to the public, but recommend those not protected get vaccinated as soon as possible.



The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is alerting the public about a possible measles exposure at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to officials. Health leaders say exposure could have occurred Friday, Sept. 11, at several spots inside CHOP.

What we know:

The possible exposure locations within CHOP include NICU West, the NICU West Family Lounge, the Atrium and the Main Cafeteria. Specific times for possible exposure are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with the cafeteria exposure window from 12:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The Health Department, CHOP and the Pennsylvania Department of Health are working together to ensure infants in the NICU receive preventive antibody treatment and to prevent further spread of the disease. The public is being urged to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms.

"We encourage people to get vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but to protect those who cannot get vaccinated. This is why it is imperative that everyone who is eligible gets up to date on the vaccines they need so we can protect our most vulnerable," said Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said. "We do not believe that these exposures constitute a broad risk to Philadelphians, since the vast majority of us are fully protected due to our being vaccinated. Given the ongoing outbreaks in Pennsylvania and other places, it is imperative that everyone who is not up to date on their MMR vaccine gets their vaccine as soon as possible. Remember, this is not just about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting our most vulnerable Philadelphians."

What they're saying:

The Health Department says the MMR vaccine is safe, highly effective and routinely recommended for children ages 12–15 months, with a second dose at 4–6 years. Any child with planned travel to areas with measles, including several counties in Pennsylvania or internationally, should receive earlier doses.

Recommendations include consulting a healthcare provider for anyone under 12 months, pregnant and not immune, or immunosuppressed. Anyone exposed who is not immune and who develops symptoms through Oct. 2 should contact a doctor and the health department immediately.

Prevention, vaccine, and next steps

People who are considered protected include anyone born before 1957, those who have already had measles, or those who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine. The Health Department says anyone only partially vaccinated should discuss getting a second dose with their healthcare provider. If someone is not immune and may have been exposed, they are urged to receive an MMR vaccine and to wear a mask in indoor public spaces for three weeks after the exposure.

Measles is highly contagious, can linger in the air for up to two hours and can lead to serious complications including pneumonia and brain infection, officials say. The public is encouraged to visit phila.gov/measles for information on where to get vaccinated.

The Health Department has stated that updates on any new exposures will be posted on phila.gov/measles as needed. Individuals can also seek more information from the CDC’s measles webpage.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not released information about the number of individuals potentially exposed, or whether any confirmed measles cases have resulted from this event at the hospital.