Police investigating large apartment fire in Frankford

Police are investigating a potential arson case after a large fire broke out at a Frankford home overnight.

The flames broke out on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Alex Maldonado tells FOX 29 that his wife heard banging outside before seeing three masked men with bolt cutters break into the building's first floor — which houses a now-shuttered convenience store — and throw something inside that ignited the blaze. The box cutters were reportedly left behind.

Maldonado and his wife quickly grabbed their dog, a Chihuahua named Spunky, and fled for safety.

Another dog on the building's third floor was saved by the fire department.

Arson investigators and ATF agents were on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

