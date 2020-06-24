Police: Man, 18, stabbed during fight over basketball game in Germantown

article

Authorities say an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the neck after an argument over a basketball game turned violent Tuesday night in Germantown.

According to police, the incident happened on the 4800 block of Wayne Avenue just before midnight.

The victim was reportedly stabbed once in the back during a fight over a basketball game. He was taken to Jeanes Hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

Police have not reported any arrests. This is an ongoing investigation.

