Police: Man, 78, dies after shotgun blast to chest during robbery in Belmont

Philadelphia police are investigating after a robbery left a man dead in the Belmont section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 12:07 p.m. on the 1000 block of N. 40th Street.

During the robbery, a 78-year-old man suffered a shotgun blast to the chest by the suspect.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.