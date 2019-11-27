Police: Man cleaning gun accidentally shoots self, 9-year-old son in Southwest Philly

article

Police are investigating after they say a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot himself and his 9-year-old son in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5300 block of Thomas Avenue.

Police said the 47-year-old father was cleaning his firearm when it discharged, striking himself in the hand and his son on his ride side.

Both victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

No further information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP