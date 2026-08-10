Woman killed, man injured after being shot outside Philadelphia home: police

The Brief A 61-year-old woman is dead and a 67-year-old man is injured after they were shot on the front porch of a Philadelphia home overnight Sunday. Investigators collected at least 20 fired shell casings outside the property. It's unknown if the man and woman were the shooter's intended targets.



A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life after investigators say they were both shot late Sunday night on the front porch of a home in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2400 block of North 24th Street just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 61-year-old Michelle Wilson and a 67-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds outside a property on the block. The victims were brought to Temple University Hospital where police say the woman died and the man is in critical condition.

Investigators believe the man and woman were on the porch of the home where at least one shooter opened fire, striking them both. Investigators collected at least 20 fired shell casings outside the property.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported in the wake of the shooting. Police say investigators will use both city-owned cameras and privately-owned surveillance cameras to help identify the shooters and understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not released the identities of the victims. They are unsure if they were the intended targets.