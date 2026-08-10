Off-duty police officer exchanges gunfire with alleged car thieves in Philadelphia

The Brief Police say suspects exchanged gunfire with an off-duty officer after a car theft early Monday. The suspects switched between multiple stolen vehicles, including a red Lexus and a blue Lexus. No injuries were reported.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a stolen vehicle after they say an off-duty police officer exchanged gunfire with an alleged car thief early Monday morning.

What we know:

Police say 12th District officers spotted a red Lexus driving without headlights near 70th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard around 3:14 a.m. The car was being followed by a dark-colored SUV when at least two Black males in black clothing ran toward the Lexus and gunshots rang out.

Investigators say the suspects had just stolen a green Dodge Charger from the 6900 block of Grosbeak Place. The car’s owner, an off-duty Philadelphia Police officer, followed the suspects and confronted them on the 2900 block of South 70th Street, where gunfire was exchanged. Police say there is no evidence anyone was hit.

Officers tried to follow the red Lexus but lost sight of it near 63rd Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

The red Lexus, with New York plates, was reported stolen August 9 from the 1600 block of Ogden Street. It was later found abandoned in the 4800 block of Merion Street. The green Dodge Charger was recovered at the scene with a broken window and steering column damage, along with numerous 9mm shell casings.

Police say the suspects then switched to another stolen car—a blue Lexus with Pennsylvania registration MVX-2059, which was reported stolen August 9 from 33rd and Cumberland Streets.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who sees the blue Lexus not to approach it and to immediately call 911.The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia is offering an immediate cash reward for information leading to 19-year-old Khadfi Fleming, who is actively wanted for robbery.

Authorities are seeking 19-year-old Khadfi Fleming for questioning as a person of interest in the Aug. 10 aggravated assault of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer in the 2900 block of South 70th Street. Officials emphasize that Fleming has not been charged in connection with the assault.

Additionally, Fleming is wanted on an active warrant for robbery and related offenses stemming from the fatal June 6 shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt in South Philadelphia.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, federal marshals and local authorities are seeking Fleming for his role in that robbery—the same homicide investigation in which his 16-year-old brother, Azzubair Outen-Fleming, was previously charged.

However, the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia is offering an immediate cash reward for information leading to his whereabouts, as Fleming is actively wanted on separate, outstanding robbery charges. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions beyond the suspects’ clothing and build, and it is unclear how many people were involved in total. There is no information yet on arrests or further leads.