Police: Man found dead in wooded area of West Philadelphia

A man has died after he was found unresponsive in West Philadelphia Monday morning.

Philadelphia police say a passerby found the male victim unresponsive near 63rd and Market Street at 10:20 a.m.

The man was found in a wooded area with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead a short time later.

Police have only described the victim as a 29-year-old black male, at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

