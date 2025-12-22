When was the last time Philadelphia had a white Christmas?

The Brief The last time Philadelphia had a white Christmas was in 2009. The last time it actually snowed on Christmas in Philadelphia was in 2002. A clipper system will bring rain and a wintry mix to Philadelphia on Tuesday, and flurries to the Lehigh Valley.



If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming…

While a clipper system will bring some wintry precipitation to our area days before Christmas, forecasters say it won't be enough to break the decades-old streak.

When was Philadelphia's last white Christmas?

What we know:

The last White Christmas in Philadelphia was in 2009, when 8 inches of snow remained on the ground from a larger winter storm days earlier.

When was the last time it snowed on Christmas in Philadelphia?

Local perspective:

To find the last time it actually snowed on Christmas Day in Philadelphia, you'll have to go all the way back to 2002.

The storm 23-years ago dropped a little more than an inch of snow in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

What is a white Christmas?

Dig deeper:

A white Christmas is defined by the National Weather Service as a community having at least one inch of snow on the ground during the morning hours of Dec. 25.

On average, only about a third of the Lower 48 has snow on the ground on Christmas Day, but this figure has steadily dropped over recent years.

In 2003, only 18% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground on Christmas Day, but that figure was a remarkable 53% in 2022.

Christmas forecast

What's next:

The more than two-decades-old streak will continue this year, but a clipper system days before will bring some wintry precipitation to the area.

After a sunny and seasonable Monday, forecasters expect a clipper system on Tuesday to bring flakes to the Lehigh Valley and a wintry mix to Philly.

Temperatures will stay just above freezing in Philadelphia and most surrounding areas, and climb into the 40s by midday.

Clear skies are ahead for Santa's big ride on Wednesday night, but clouds will roll in on Christmas Day with highs reaching into the mid-40s.