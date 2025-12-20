Pennsylvania Powerball lottery ticket wins $1 million as jackpot grows to $1.5 billion

article

The Brief A Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. No jackpot winner was selected, sending the top prize to $1.5 billion. The winning numbers were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 with Powerball 17.



A Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, winning $1 million, according to lottery officials.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania ticket was one of several nationwide that matched all five white balls. The ticket did not include the Power Play multiplier.

Because no one matched all six numbers, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb. The next drawing will feature an estimated $1.5 billion jackpot, with a cash option of $689.3 million.

Winning numbers (Dec. 17, 2025)

25 – 33 – 53 – 62 – 66

Powerball: 17

Power Play: 4x

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing takes place Saturday night, Dec. 20. The estimated jackpot is an astounding $1.5 billion.