1 killed in Delaware County apartment fire: Dozens of residents displaced

article

The Brief One person was killed in an apartment fire in Delaware County on Saturday, Dec. 20. Seven other people were injured, including one person in critical condition. About 75 residents were displaced because of the damage to the building.



An apartment fire in Delaware County killed one person and injured seven on Saturday, while displacing dozens more.

Upper Darby apartment fire

What we know:

Firefighters were called out to the Llanerch Place apartment building on Township Line Road in Upper Darby Township around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. When they got there, they found a fire on the second floor of the three-story building.

Firefighters pulled two people from the flames and paramedics took them to the hospital. One of them died at the hospital, according to the Upper Darby Township Fire Department. The other is in critical condition.

Six other people were also injured, but officials said none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Crews were eventually able to put out the fire, but there was significant damage to the building, between fire, smoke and water damage.

The approximately 75 people who live in the building were all displaced by the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The UDFD Fire Marshalls, the Upper Darby Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are investigating the fire.