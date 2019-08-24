Police: Man sought in Delaware County armed robbery

Police in Delaware County are searching for a man who they say robbed a retail store at gunpoint Friday night.

According to authorities, the wanted man entered the Big Lots store on Concord Road in Aston Township around 9 p.m. Police say the man was wearing a surgical mask and brandishing a weapon.

Police have not disclosed what the suspect took from the store before he fled.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s and aproximately 6 feet tall. Investigators say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this investigation can call 610-497-2633.