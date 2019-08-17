Police: Person in custody after brandishing weapon at Chester County Walmart
EAST MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A person is in custody after police say they brandished a weapon at a Chester County Walmart.
"There was an incident at the Walmart where a subject was brandishing a weapon inside the store," Pennsylvania State Police tweeted. "There were NO shots fired and it was NEVER an active shooter situation."
Police say officers responded to the scene quickly and took the subject into custody.
No further details have been released at this time.