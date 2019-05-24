Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two days.

Detectives say Jaida Baines was last spotted on the 7100 block of Kindred Street in Northeast Philadelphia at 9:30 p.m Wednesday.

Police describe Jaida as 5'4, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair below the shoulder. She was last seen wearing red shorts, a white or gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Investigators say Jaida has hip dysplasia.

Anyone with information on Jaida's whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 215-686-3153.