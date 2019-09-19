Police: Teen shot and killed in Nicetown Thursday morning
NICETOWN - Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.
Officers responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning after a passerby found a teenage boy lying in the street unresponsive.
Police arrived on scene and found the 17-year-old victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.
No arrests have been made at this time and no weapon was recovered.