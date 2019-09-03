article

Three teenagers have been arrested after police say they attacked a King of Prussia Mall employee, stole her SUV and led police on a chase that ended in a crash with a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia.

The incident began around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when police received a report of an assault and robbery on a lower level parking lot at the King of Prussia Mall.

Police said the victim had just finished work and was walking to her SUV when she was approached by a 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls. The boy reportedly asked to borrow the victim's phone to make a call. He then allegedly handed the phone to one of the girls and grabbed the victim from behind, placing her in a chokehold.

According to police, the victim was punched by one of the girls and thrown to the ground. The three suspects then allegedly entered the victim's 2005 Toyota Highlander and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Upper Merion Township Police subsequently located the stolen vehicle in the Gulph Mills area on Route 76 and initiated a pursuit. Pennsylvania State Police troopers took over the pursuit at City Line Avenue.

State troopers conducted a pursuit intervention technique maneuver at the end of the Spring Garden Street ramp, but the teenage boy was able to regain control of the vehicle. Once at the intersection of Spring Garden and North 37th streets, the stolen vehicle crashed into a SEPTA bus, according to police.

Advertisement

Upper Merion police removed the two teenage girls from the vehicle and began medical care. The teenage boy had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Philadelphia Fire Department. All three were transported

to local hospitals for medical care.

Seven people on the SEPTA bus, including the driver, also suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the juveniles in Montgomery County.