Police: Uber driver shot after being caught in crossfire in West Oak Lane

Police say an Uber driver was struck after being caught in the crossfire in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

It happened on the 7200 block of Limeklin Pike around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 46-year-old Uber driver was shot once in the finger. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

