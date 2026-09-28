Nearly 300 teens wreak havoc in Doylestown after CB West football game, police respond

The Brief Police responded to crowds of about 300 juveniles in Doylestown Borough after the CB West football game on Friday, Sept. 25. The activity included fights, an assault, groups blocking streets, noise complaints and car alarms going off, according to police. Police urge parents to talk to their children about safe and appropriate behavior in town.



Police say about 300 juveniles crowded central Doylestown Borough between 9:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Friday, following the CB West football game. Officers responded to what they described as numerous and ongoing problems involving large groups in the streets, car alarms being set off, loud noise, multiple fights and one assault.

Police describe hours-long disruption in Doylestown Borough

What we know:

Large groups of juveniles gathered after the football game on Friday, Sept. 25, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Police say this led to continuous calls for service through the center of town, stretching from 9:30 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Officers reported youth blocking streets, fights breaking out, an assault taking place, loud noises and car alarms going off.

Beyond law enforcement response, police urged parents to talk to their children about what is expected of them in public spaces. The department said, "Parents, please take a moment to speak with your children about appropriate and safe behavior while visiting Doylestown Borough."

Police say approximately 300 juveniles were present in Doylestown Borough after the CB West football game on Friday. The volume of noise complaints, car alarms and physical altercations kept officers busy for several hours.

What you can do:

Police urge parents to discuss expectations with their children regarding how to safely and respectfully spend time in Doylestown Borough, especially after school events. The department said that parental guidance is key to preventing issues in the future.

What we don't know:

Police did not release further details about the incident, including any additional information about the assault or other outcomes tied to Friday night's activity.