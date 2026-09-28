When do the Phillies-Braves play?: Wild Card round schedule, pitching matchups, playoff history

The Brief The Phillies and Braves will meet in the Wild Card round starting Tuesday. The best of three series will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta with all games starting at 2 p.m. The Phillies were bested by the Braves in the regular season, but playoff history is on Philadelphia's side.



The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the playoffs after nearly blowing their Wild Card lead in the last week of the season and clinching a postseason berth in Game 162. The Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, starting Tuesday.

Phillies-Braves Wild Card schedule

What we know:

The Phillies and Braves will begin their best-of-three Wild Card round series on Tuesday in Atlanta. Each game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta with first pitch slated for 2 p.m.

Pitching match-ups

What we know:

Since Zach Wheeler needed to pitch in the final game of the season, the Phillies are still considering how to match up their staff for the short Wild Card series. Lefty Jesus Luzardo, who threw four pitches out of the bullpen in his return from the injured list on Sunday, will be an opener for the Phillies in Game 1, followed by rookie Andrew Painter.

The Braves, who buttoned up their playoff spot on Sept. 18, will start veteran left-hander Chris Sale in Game 1. Atlanta has yet to announce a starter for the next two games.

Head-to-head record

By the numbers:

The Phillies and Braves played 13 times in the 2026 season, with Atlanta winning nine times. In those match-ups, the Phillies scored 43 runs and allowed 66.

While the 2026 regular season numbers aren't pretty, recent playoff history between the two teams gives Philadelphia the edge. The Phillies eliminated the Braves as underdogs in the 2022 NLDS and did the same the following year.

The Phillies have an all-time 10-4 record in the postseason against the Atlanta Braves.