Wilmington man faces rape and sexual contact charges after alleged assault of 13-year-old

The Brief A 25-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in a New Castle County parking lot, according to police. Detectives say the man threatened the victim and faces multiple charges, including rape and terroristic threatening. Authorities are urging anyone with more information to contact investigators.



A Wilmington man was arrested and charged after officers in New Castle County investigated allegations that a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a parking lot on Old Capitol Trail, according to the New Castle County Division of Police. Officers say Ahmir Miller, 25, was taken into custody Thursday, September 24, after detectives identified and located him during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Detectives learned that Miller began communicating with the girl through a social media messaging platform in July.

After exchanging messages over time, police say Miller drove to the girl’s home and took her to a parking lot on the 3300 block of Old Capitol Trail, where the alleged sexual assault happened inside his vehicle.

Investigators say Miller threatened the girl with bodily harm if she told anyone about what happened.

Timeline:

On Thursday, September 24, at around 10:55 p.m., detectives located Miller, stopped his vehicle and arrested him without incident, according to police.

He was transported to New Castle County Police headquarters, arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, police said.

Miller was charged with one felony count of rape, one felony count of unlawful sexual contact and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threatening, according to the Division of Police.

Police say Miller’s bail was set at $55,000 cash, and he is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident or related matters to contact Detective Vansant at (302) 395-8137, via email at Alexandra.Vansant@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.