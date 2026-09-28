Horsch investigation: Police will return to Chew Avenue home for extensive search

The Brief Investigators will return to the Horsch home on Chew Avenue for another extensive search. This trip to the Olney neighborhood is expected to cause some disruptions, like road closures. Investigators have uncovered a mountain of evidence linking the Horschs to at least seven missing – and possibly deceased – women.



Authorities will once again return to the Horsch home on Chew Avenue in Olney for more extensive searches that they say will cause road closures and even more digging at the property. Investigators have so far recovered over one million pieces of digital evidence from the home, including media linked to at least seven missing women.

Investigators return to Chew Avenue home

What we know:

Investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI were spotted outside the Horsch home on Monday morning. Their arrival comes shortly after police warned community members of more disruptive investigative activity at the home during a meeting.

"We all came together just to make sure neighbors understood that this is an ongoing investigation, we understand it is disruptive, neighbors and businesses are concerned, so we need to provide support and resources," Countilmember Anthony Phillips said.

What's been found at the home so far?

The backstory:

The investigation into the Horsch home began with the arrest of Eugene Horsch on weapons and drug charges during an interaction with police in June. During the arrest, investigators say Horsch and an accomplice gave police a fake government ID with the name of a missing woman on it.

The arrest lead police to Horsch's home on Chew Avenue in Olney where he lived with his father, Raymond "R.C." Horsch, who died in 2025. There, investigators found an avalanche of disturbing evidence, including one million pieces of digital materials that police have since linked to at least seven missing – and possibly deceased – women.

While cremated remains were found inside the home, police have not found any bodies and Eugene Horsch has not been charged in any missing persons investigation. Still, the eerie investigation has uncovered disturbing remnants of Raymond Horsch's nefarious past that police are carefully trying to piece together.

Eugene Horsch's trial moved

What's next:

Originally scheduled for January, court records show the high-profile case will now be held on Monday, March 22, 2027, at 9:30 a.m.

He is being held in custody for trial.