Rare 1894 dime sells for $1.32M at auction

An incredibly rare dime once owned by late Los Angeles Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss sold for $1.32 million in a Chicago auction.

The auction was held on Thursday by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. The coin is an 1894-S Barber Dime and is just one of 24 coins that were made by engraver Charles E. Barber.

On June 9, 1894, the coins were created at the San Francisco Mint, according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries, and there are only nine coins that still exist.

Dell Loy Hansen, who owns the Real Salt Lake MLS team, purchased the dime, according to CNN. Hansen is a dedicated coin collector.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries stated that this is the first time the dime has made a market appearance in 31 years. It was once owned by Buss, according to the gallery.

In January 2016, another of the famous dimes sold for almost $2 million at a Florida auction held by Heritage Auctions.

