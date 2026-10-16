Rat birth control? PETA urges Philadelphia to use contraceptive to curb rodent problem

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The Brief PETA is urging Philadelphia to get its rat problem under control. The animal rights organization sent Mayor Cherelle Parker a letter earlier this week, asking Parker to consider using a form of rat birth control. Similar rodent contraceptive programs have been effective in other cities.



As the city continues to struggle with its rat problem, PETA is calling for Mayor Cherelle Parker to implement some unusual tools to help curb the rodent population.

Birth control for rats?

What we know:

PETA sent a letter to Parker on Wednesday, encouraging the city to address the city's rat infestation by deploying rodent birth control, instead of traditional methods like extermination.

The recommendation comes on the heels of the Philadelphia City Council adopting a resolution calling the rat population in the Lower Northeast section of Philadelphia a public health emergency.

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Other cities using rat birth control

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PETA cited recent success stories in other major metro areas like Baltimore, Chicago and New York. Those cities used a birth control product called Contrapest to limit the animals' reproductive abilities. In Baltimore, the program started as a pilot, but is not used citywide, according to PETA.

PETA hopes that Philadelphia will take a similar path and "not just kill the rats." Their letter suggests the city focus on reducing the number of rats by using birth control in targeted areas.

Philadelphia's rat problem

By the numbers:

Rats have been a pervasive problem in Philadelphia for years, and it's worse here than in most other cities across the U.S.

A recent study by Terminex ranked Philadelphia as the third "rattiest" city in the country, behind just New York City and Los Angeles.

Terminex based their findings on the number of rat-related calls they got in each city. Officials say two big contributors to the rat problem are a city's size, and the availability of food for the rats to eat.

What they're saying:

"Large populations generate significant amounts of food waste, while dumpsters, alleys, parks, and other urban spaces can give rodents easy access to food," the Terminix report explained. "Older buildings, subway systems, and sewer networks provide additional places to travel, hide, and nest."

A PETA representative told FOX 29's Dylan Scott that "we're basically rolling out the red carpet for rats and then blaming them when they show up."

PETA says that traditional methods like trapping, glue traps and extermination are ineffective in the long term. Along with rodent birth control, they recommend better waste management and sanitation practices.

Will Philly start using rat birth control?

What we don't know:

While the motion passed in the Philadelphia City Council last week calls for local officials to start addressing the rat problem, it's still unclear which methods the city will try to use.