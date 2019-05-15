Report: Wawa has cleanest gas station restrooms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

article

The next time you've gotta go, you Gottahava Wawa.

That's according to GasBuddy, whose latest analysis has Wawa leading the list of cleanest gas station bathrooms across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

"The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle" says Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.

Wawa also topped the list in Florida, Maryland and Virginia.

Since 2017, gas station restroom cleanliness ratings have improved 6%, according to the site.