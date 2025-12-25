Last minute shoppers take on Cherry Hill Mall on Christmas Eve

The Brief Many retail and grocery stores in Cherry Hill closed at 6 o'clock tonight. Most waited in long lines. Shoppers say working long hours is the reason they were out last minute.



"It was boo hoo crowded and everything," said Linda Peay.

She was among crowds of shoppers who braved the mall on Christmas Eve.

"I got my stuff now and whatever is left, I'm ok that I didn't get it. You have to live after Christmas," she said. Peay was there well before closing. She lucked up and got more than what she came for.

"I go in there to get one thing and walk out with ten," said Peay. The hour and half before closing was still super busy.

"Waiting in line for at least 15 minutes," said Zachary Brotman.

"Hectic. Last minute shopping is just chaos," said Brotman. He had his first bag in hand when we caught up with him.

"I'm so busy. I work at a food market, so I am selling all day 24-7 on the hour on the clock. So now I am here. Figured I had come at the last minute, and it is pretty packed," he said.

Most seemed to be in good spirits. Especially the little ones waiting to see Santa. And shoppers I talked to understand that coming at the last minute may come with some challenges.

"It's packed. It has packed. They do not got nobody size for no shoes. They do not got nobody size for no clothes. Maybe I should have came last week," said Clarisa Vasquez.

Vasquez and her brothers also say that was tough.

"Everybody got work. So, you gotta come on a day off," she said.

"We got something. We got at least what we needed," said her brother, Adryan Sealey.

They each had good energy while running down the clock.

"I usually get everything done on like Black Friday or like Cyber Monday. But I am just really finishing up. I should have gotten it done a little earlier, but everybody gotta work. This my only day off I got right now," said the other brother, Kevin Bailey.

We cannot forget about those who worked the mall on this busy day.

"The mall today was actually a little bit crazy. More than I expected earlier since we opened at nine o'clock," said Kendell, doing security at the store Alo, where Sophie Colone is the manager.

"Everyone is just so happy here right. When we create that energy on the floor, the guests definitely feed off of it, which is absolutely amazing," she said.