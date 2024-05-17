Scottie Scheffler arrested prior to start of PGA Championship after incident

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police on Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, after failing to follow police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation, according to reports.

Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player who was set to start the second round at 8:48 a.m. local time, was put in handcuffs after a "misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club," ESPN’s Jeff Darlington wrote on X .

Police said a pedestrian had been struck by a bus while crossing the road in a lane that was dedicated to tournament traffic at the Valhalla Golf Club.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions on the only road that leads to the club, with dozens of police cars flashing red-and-blue lights near the entrance.

Here is what’s known about the Friday morning incident:

Scottie Scheffler arrested

Scottie Scheffler of The United States plays his third shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

A pedestrian trying to cross the road near the course was struck by a shuttle bus, Louisville police said, according to WDRB-TV . The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene.

ESPN reported that Scheffler drove past a police officer at the scene in his SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle.

Scheffler drove past an officer, who screamed at him to stop and then attached himself to the car until Scheffler stopped about 10 yards later, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Darlington watched the scene unfold, reporting that police pulled Scheffler out of the car, pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.

"Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,’" Darlington said. "He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively."

ESPN shared footage of Scheffler handcuffed and walking toward a police car in the morning darkness.

A booking photo of Scheffler was later shared by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections.

The PGA of America did not immediately have a comment.

The second round was delayed by 1 hour, 20 minutes, meaning Scheffler was not due to play until a little after 10 a.m.

With cars backed in the morning darkness, other PGA-marked vehicles tried to move slowly toward the entrance. Traffic finally began to move slowly a little before 7 a.m.

It was a surreal start to what already has been a wild week of weather — the Masters champion dressed in workout clothes with his hands in cuffs behind his back amid flashing flights.

Darlington said police were not sure who he was. He said an officer asked him to leave and when he identified himself being with the media, he was told, "There's nothing you can do. He's going to jail."

Darlington said another police officer later approached with a notepad and asked if he knew the name of the person they put in handcuffs.

Scheffler at PGA Tournament 2024

Scheffler is coming off four victories in his last five tournaments, including his second Masters title.

Scheffler opened with a 4-under 67 and was five shots out of the lead as he tries to become only the fifth player since 1960 to win the first two majors of the year.

He was home in Dallas the last three weeks waiting for the birth of his first child, a son that was born on May 8 .

