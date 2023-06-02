Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Delaware Valley as a cluster of strong storms rolls across the region.

Forecasters say parts of Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties should brace for strong wind gusts that could blow up to 60 MPH with the chance of nickle-sized hail.

The warning also extends into New Jersey, with parts of Mercer County and Burlington County under the advisory until it expires at 8:15 p.m.

Sultry late-spring conditions set the stage for a nasty line of storms to crop up. Temperatures on Friday reached into the 90s and remained in the 80s even after the sun went down.