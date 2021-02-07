Sinkhole opens on Philadelphia street amid water break, swallows SUV

article

A sinkhole that opened up on a north Philadelphia street amid a water main break swallowed a sport utility vehicle.

The hole appeared Sunday morning on the 5500 block 11th Street in the Logan neighborhood near Einstein Medical Center as streams of water shot into the air from the main break.

Crews wer able to get the 12-inch main break isolated and stopped the flow.

The unoccupied SUV didn't appear to have major damage, but the condition of the driver wasn't immediately known.

Police blocked off the road as they investigated and prepared to try to get the vehicle out of the hole.

Workers are also trying to repair the hole while restoring water to a residential building that currently is without.