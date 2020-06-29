Small businesses can apply for grants in Pennsylvania starting Tuesday

Governor Tom Wolf announced that beginning Tuesday small businesses across Pennsylvania can apply for grants to offset lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In unprecedented times, like those we are currently facing, collaboration is imperative to getting help to those who need it most, as quickly and effectively as possible,” said Gov. Wolf. “This joint effort between my administration, the legislature, and The Pennsylvania CDFI Network will provide critical assistance to Pennsylvania’s small businesses, putting them on better financial footing as they begin to reopen.”

The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance program, announced earlier this month, will provide $225 million in grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to eligible businesses through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Beginning June 30, eligible businesses may begin applying for the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance program here.

