Strong storms, intense winds to impact Delaware Valley late Thursday

The Delaware Valley will enjoy some warmer conditions Thursday, but a cold front that is expected to move through later in the day is expected to bring showers and storms.

Thursday will be mild with temperatures getting to around 70 degrees by later in the day. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the main weather event is expected during the evening hours.

Around 5 p.m. scattered thunderstorms are expected to pop-up as showers become more widespread across the area. For most, the storms will start after the sun goes down.

The entire area is under a ‘slight’ risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Once the storms move out, they’ll leave cool and breezy weather in their wake for Friday. Friday’s highs are only expected to reach the 50s as we kick off April.

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. storms. High: 73, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 57, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 58, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 59, Low: 42

