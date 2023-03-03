Suspect who ambushed, shot NJ State Trooper arrested

Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a New Jersey State Trooper this week.

Jocquise R. Timmons, 28, of Paterson, was arrested in South Carolina by U.S. Marshals on Friday afternoon.

Extradition proceedings are underway, and he is expected to face charges of two counts of first-degree attempted murder, four counts of second and third-degree aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Thursday morning, authorities say Timmons ambushed and fired on two troopers driving unmarked vehicles in the area of East 26th Street and 9th Avenue in Paterson.

Bullets hit both vehicles, striking one of the troopers in the leg.

At the time of the shooting, the troopers were investigating an attempted break-in of a home on East 26th Street. Timmons was a suspect in the attempted break-in.

The injured State Trooper is said to have undergone surgery for his injuries and is expected to recover fully.