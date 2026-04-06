Suspected shoplifter accused of macing two store employees in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of shoplifting from a Philadelphia business on March 31. The suspect was captured on surveillance video taking items off the store shelf and walking to a different part of the store to allegedly conceal them. Police say the suspect maced two store employees when confronted about the alleged shoplifting.



Police are searching for a suspect accused of macing two store employees who confronted her about allegedly shoplifting.

What we know:

Investigators shared surveillance video of the unknown suspect entering a business on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue on March 31 and taking items off a store shelf.

The suspect is seen walking to another part of the store and crouching down to allegedly conceal the items.

When confronted by store employees about the alleged shoplifting, the suspect is accused of macing two store employees.

What we don't know:

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.