Camden man charged with human trafficking 2 women

The Brief A Camden man is charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and violence against two women. Authorities allege he forced the women to perform sex acts for money and drugs, threatening violence against the victims and their families if they did not comply. "Human trafficking offenses are particularly egregious because they exploit vulnerable victims for financial gain," Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.



A Camden man is facing human trafficking and other charges after he allegedly forced two women to perform sexual acts in exchange for money and narcotics, according to prosecutors in New Jersey.

What we know:

Keith B. Woodson, 40, of Camden, is charged by complaint with multiple counts of first-degree human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and aggravated assault, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Authorities say Woodson allegedly used photos of one victim in ads he posted to illicit sexual websites in order to attract clients. It's alleged he also solicited men from a bar and convenience store he frequented.

Woodson rented hotel rooms and bought supplies to facilitate meetings where prosecutors say the victim was forced to perform sexual acts against her will. She was required to see four or five clients daily from Monday to Friday, according to prosecutors.

It's alleged that Woodson threatened to hurt the victim or withhold food if she did not comply. He also threatened violence against the victim's family if she tried to leave.

Authorities say Woodson met the second victim when she got off a bus in Camden and told her she could make $1,000 a day. The victim, who was dependent on narcotics, agreed and was allegedly expected to earn $1,000 per day by performing sex acts and turning the money over to Woodson.

Woodson allegedly supplied the victim with drugs, including Ecstasy, Percocet, and Adderall, and threatened that she would never see her family again if she did not comply. Authorities say he choked her until she passed out, threatened to kill her and her family, and sent her photos to prove he was watching her.

What's next:

First-degree crimes carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $200,000, while third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.