Swimming advisories issued at 12 Jersey Shore ocean beaches after bacteria tests
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey has issued swimming advisories for 12 ocean beaches after water samples exceeded the state’s standard for enterococci bacteria.
Beaches under swimming advisories
The affected ocean beaches are:
Atlantic County
- Texas, Atlantic City
- North Carolina, Atlantic City
- South Carolina, Atlantic City
- Iowa Avenue, Atlantic City
- Pennsylvania, Atlantic City
- States, Atlantic City
- Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City
- Missouri, Atlantic City
- Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City
- Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City
Monmouth County
- Elberon Beach Club, Long Branch
- Laird, Long Branch
What a swimming advisory means
New Jersey uses enterococci as an indicator of potential water contamination from human or animal waste.
A swimming advisory is issued when an initial water sample exceeds the state standard of 104 enterococci colonies per 100 milliliters of water. The advisory warns of potentially unhealthy water conditions while additional samples are collected.
Is the beach closed?
Not necessarily.
Under the state’s beach-monitoring rules, a swimming advisory is issued after one elevated result. A beach is closed for swimming only if two consecutive samples exceed the standard.
Beachgoers should check the New Jersey Beach Actions dashboard for the latest conditions before heading into the water.
The Source: This article was written using information from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Beach Actions Dashboard and Cooperative Coastal Monitoring Program.