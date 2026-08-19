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Swimming advisories issued at 12 Jersey Shore ocean beaches after bacteria tests

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
New Jersey
Published August 19, 2026 11:52 AM EDT
Published August 19, 2026 11:52 AM EDT
article

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 05: People sit on the beach during sunset as the state of New Jersey continues Stage 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 05, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Je

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The Brief

    • Twelve ocean beaches in Atlantic and Monmouth counties are under swimming advisories.
    • Water samples exceeded New Jersey’s standard for enterococci, a fecal indicator bacteria.
    • A swimming advisory is not the same as a beach closure.

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey has issued swimming advisories for 12 ocean beaches after water samples exceeded the state’s standard for enterococci bacteria.

Beaches under swimming advisories

The affected ocean beaches are:

Atlantic County

  • Texas, Atlantic City
  • North Carolina, Atlantic City
  • South Carolina, Atlantic City
  • Iowa Avenue, Atlantic City
  • Pennsylvania, Atlantic City
  • States, Atlantic City
  • Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City
  • Missouri, Atlantic City
  • Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City
  • Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City

Monmouth County

  • Elberon Beach Club, Long Branch
  • Laird, Long Branch

What a swimming advisory means

New Jersey uses enterococci as an indicator of potential water contamination from human or animal waste.

A swimming advisory is issued when an initial water sample exceeds the state standard of 104 enterococci colonies per 100 milliliters of water. The advisory warns of potentially unhealthy water conditions while additional samples are collected.

Is the beach closed?

Not necessarily.

Under the state’s beach-monitoring rules, a swimming advisory is issued after one elevated result. A beach is closed for swimming only if two consecutive samples exceed the standard.

Beachgoers should check the New Jersey Beach Actions dashboard for the latest conditions before heading into the water.

The Source: This article was written using information from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Beach Actions Dashboard and Cooperative Coastal Monitoring Program.

New Jersey