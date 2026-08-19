Swimming advisories issued at 12 Jersey Shore ocean beaches after bacteria tests

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The Brief Twelve ocean beaches in Atlantic and Monmouth counties are under swimming advisories. Water samples exceeded New Jersey’s standard for enterococci, a fecal indicator bacteria. A swimming advisory is not the same as a beach closure.



New Jersey has issued swimming advisories for 12 ocean beaches after water samples exceeded the state’s standard for enterococci bacteria.

Beaches under swimming advisories

The affected ocean beaches are:

Atlantic County

Texas, Atlantic City

North Carolina, Atlantic City

South Carolina, Atlantic City

Iowa Avenue, Atlantic City

Pennsylvania, Atlantic City

States, Atlantic City

Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City

Missouri, Atlantic City

Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City

Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City

Monmouth County

Elberon Beach Club, Long Branch

Laird, Long Branch

What a swimming advisory means

New Jersey uses enterococci as an indicator of potential water contamination from human or animal waste.

A swimming advisory is issued when an initial water sample exceeds the state standard of 104 enterococci colonies per 100 milliliters of water. The advisory warns of potentially unhealthy water conditions while additional samples are collected.

Is the beach closed?

Not necessarily.

Under the state’s beach-monitoring rules, a swimming advisory is issued after one elevated result. A beach is closed for swimming only if two consecutive samples exceed the standard.

Beachgoers should check the New Jersey Beach Actions dashboard for the latest conditions before heading into the water.