West Wildwood home burns after golf cart battery explodes; fire crew issues warning

The Brief A fire caused by a damaged golf cart lithium battery spread to several homes on Maple Avenue in West Wildwood on Thursday. Officials say the incident is one of about a dozen battery-related fires since the recent nor'easter caused major flooding. The Wildwood Fire Department and Cape May County Fire Marshal are urging residents not to use or charge battery-powered vehicles or devices impacted by flooding.



A battery explosion set off a fire that burned homes on Maple Avenue in West Wildwood on Thursday morning, according to local authorities. Fire departments are warning residents about the danger of damaged batteries after about a dozen similar fires followed last week’s severe nor’easter and flooding.

Battery Fires Linked to Recent Flooding Raise Concerns

What we know:

The Wildwood Fire Department and Cape May County Fire Marshal have issued a public safety announcement to warn both permanent and seasonal residents not to use or charge any e-bikes, scooters, golf carts, tools or other battery-powered devices impacted by tidal flooding.

Officials say more than 41 inches of flood damage has left many batteries at high risk of malfunction.

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A fire Thursday morning started when a golf cart’s compromised lithium battery exploded at a home on Maple Avenue, engulfing neighboring houses in flames. Homeowners Frank and Patricia were not present, but their dog died in the fire.

"First we dealt with the water, which was ravaging and damaging and now this on top of it is just devastating," said Colleen Root, a neighbor who lives a few houses away.

A charity page was created to help Frank and Patricia with house repair and vet costs.

What you can do:

People in the area are taking the warnings seriously after seeing the aftermath. "It’s always a concern almost makes you wanna go down to a bare minimum go sit on the beach that’s kind of what the shore house is for, definitely makes you second guess it," said Mike Somershoe, who lives nearby.

Wildwood Fire Department Chief Ernie Troiano III said, "Courage everybody you can take a good look what you have wear your floodwaters wire what was involved in his floodwaters if you have anything that is potential hazard regarding batteries or vehicles have them removed and to contact your local MUA as how you can they’ll tell you how to properly dispose of them."

Fires caused by damaged batteries can happen fast and with little warning. "Anytime they’re compromised by in general, saltwater is very corrosive to these batteries, and it’s almost like they’re ticking time bombs," said Troiano.

Some residents said they were unaware of the danger. "I didn’t know the danger of lithium batteries. My eyes are kind of open now," said Root.

Officials are reminding people to inspect their homes and avoid using or charging any potentially damaged battery-powered equipment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified exactly how many homes were affected in each incident or provided details on any ongoing investigations into the fires.