Philadelphia Eagles, Comcast Spectacor to address new parking rules for oversized vehicles

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles and Comcast Spectacor will announce new parking rules for oversized vehicles. The rules have already sparked controversy among longtime Eagles tailgaters, leading to the formation of the Philadelphia Tailgaters Association. The Eagles and the Philadelphia Tailgaters Association recently met and agreed to a one-hour drop-off window after lots open, allowing tailgaters to unpack and relocate their cars.



The Philadelphia Eagles and Comcast Spectacor will introduce new parking guidelines for oversized vehicles that have already caused controversy among the tailgate community.

What we know:

The new parking policy will go into effect ahead of the Eagles' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Officials say the rules are intended to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and maximize the amount of available parking spaces.

You can watch the announcement in the live player above or on the FOX 29 YouTube page.

The backstory:

Starting Sunday, oversized vehicles will only be allowed to park in specific sections of Lot D and the upper section of Lot N. Parking officials said the changes followed feedback from the City and community stakeholders, but longtime tailgaters felt left out.

"I want them to let us stay in the sport we're currently in. It's a culture. It's a family. Everyone knows where each tailgate is. They separate us, they're gonna make it harder for families to find us now," said Carmen Conti, a tailgater with an oversized vehicle.

Fans with an oversized vehicle prepaid parking pass will have four parking spaces included, with a chance to buy two more for $100. Those without a prepaid pass will have to buy one for $200, with the opportunity to buy two more spots.

The Philadelphia Tailgating Association, a group that formed in response to the new parking rules, and the Philadelphia Eagles met this week to discuss the rules. The meeting resulted in a slight concession to the recently implemented rules for oversized vehicles, allowing a one-hour drop-off window beginning when parking gates open. This, the association wrote, will allow groups to unload equipment and supplies before relocating their vehicles.

"While several additional concerns and possible improvements were discussed, not every issue was resolved," they wrote. "Today's meeting represents progress, and continued discussion will be necessary to address the remaining concerns."

What's next:

The Philadelphia Tailgating Association said it will meet again with the Eagles and parking officials after Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams to review the new procedures and propose further tweaks as needed.

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"We believe we have opened a positive line of communication," they said. "We will continue working constructively with the Philadelphia Eagles and parking operations leadership to improve parking rules and procedures, support traffic safety, and strengthen the tailgate community."