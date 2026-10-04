Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest USMNT scorer

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The Brief At exactly 17 years and five days old, Cavan Sullivan has become the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history. The record was set during a 3-0 victory over rival Mexico on Saturday night. The Philadelphia Union midfielder surpassed a record that had been set just four days earlier by Mathis Albert.



Seventeen-year-old Cavan Sullivan made history Saturday night when he netted a second-half goal from distance to help the U.S. defeat rival Mexico 3-0.

What we know:

In the 62nd minute of the match in Glendale, Arizona, the Philadelphia Union midfielder intercepted a pass from Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel near midfield. Sullivan then lobbed the ball into an unguarded net to extend the U.S. lead to 2-0.

At exactly 17 years and five days old, Sullivan surpassed Mathis Albert to take the record as the youngest goalscorer in U.S. men's national team history. Albert had set the mark just four days earlier at 17 years and 131 days old with a goal against Chile, which had broken Christian Pulisic's previous record of 17 years and 253 days.

What they're saying:

"It's the biggest pinch me moment ever," Sullivan told TNT Sports. "These are moments you dream of since you're 3, 4, 5, 6 years old."

Reflecting on the record-breaking shot, Sullivan said he was nervous while the ball was in the air.

"I just remember chipping the ball, hoping it didn't hit the crossbar or go over," he said.

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Dig deeper:

For the United States, the result snapped a two-game losing streak against their biggest rival. It also earned Mauricio Pochettino his 20th win, making him the seventh coach in USMNT history to reach that milestone.

Speaking about Sullivan in his post-match news conference, Pochettino praised the teenager's impact. "He's a fighter, he's a warrior. It's difficult to find this type of player. Tremendous quality."

The backstory:

The historic goal occurred during Sullivan's third international appearance. He made his debut the previous week, marking him as the youngest player to start a U.S. game since Freddy Adu in 2006.