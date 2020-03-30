Teachers and students adjust to remote learning amid coronavirus pandemic

For some students, science class in your kitchen comes with a few distractions. When snack time is over, the new age of online learning means being able to get back to work.

For New Jersey high school student Cadence Zilai, the transition hasn’t been too rough.

“You can work at your own pace, if you want to finish something, you have the time.” Zilai said.

But for others like fourth grader Lilly Rohrer, it’s getting harder to get things done. This is especially difficult on her first official online day of learning when the network crashed and assignments are not working out the way that they were planned.

“I can’t believe it’s coming out of my mouth now to say I wanna go to school.”

Rohrer said.FOX 29’s Alex George talked to one of the teachers, Shawn Ellis, who said that is was all part of the disadvantage that the COVID-19 pandemic has put them into. Teachers are not able to see what pace their students are working at and who might more help even after the teachers spent hours converting their coursework into virtual assignments.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Ellis explained, “It’s been a real adjustment for me and the kids.”

Ellis teaches five different levels of French to children, ages 13 through 17. He says that in class questions are able to be asked and answer in that moment but with the coronavirus keeping people at home, he is standing by to help despite students possibly not choosing to do the assignments and coordinating with other teachers to schedule exams.

“As a teacher, I have been online now from seven in the morning to 11:30 at night responding to emails from parents and kids. Because we are in unprecedented times, it’s really how do we manage this and move forwards so that we actually deliver a real education, hold the kid accountable for the work and be able to stay sane," Ellis said.

