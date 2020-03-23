Pennsylvania extends school closures 'indefinitely' as COVID-19 cases grow

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday extended state school closures indefinitely as coronavirus cases rise across the state.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

When it is determined that students can return to school, administrators, teachers and other staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, schedule transportation and arrange other business operations. Students would return on the third day.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf expands stay-at-home order to include 26 Pennsylvania counties

Advertisement

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

Meanwhile, a stay-at-home order for 26 Pennsylvania counties remains in effect trhough April 30.

Non-life sustaining business closures also remain in effect.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP