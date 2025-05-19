These are the top baby names in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware this year
Oh, baby! The most popular baby names of 2024 have been revealed. Did your child's name make the list?
What we know:
The Social Security Administration has released its list of top baby names of 2024 for each state.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all had some similar names top the list, but here's the full breakdown:
Pennsylvania
Top boy names:
- Noah
- Liam
- Oliver
- Theodore
- Henry
Top girl names:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Sophia
- Amelia
New Jersey
Top boy names:
- Liam
- Noah
- Lucas
- Joseph
- Michael
Top girl names:
- Mia
- Sophia
- Emma
- Olivia
- Charlotte
Delaware
Top boy names:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- James
- Elijah
Top girl names:
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Emma
- Isabella
- Mia
Dig deeper:
Earlier this month, the SSA revealed the overall top names for the United States from 2024 data.
The boys’ top 10 names were all the same as 2023, just in a slightly different order. Meanwhile, the only new name on the girls’ top name list was Sofia, which knocked Luna out of the top 10 rankings.
Top overall boys’ names
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Theodore
- James
Top overall girls’ names
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Mia
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Social Security Administration.