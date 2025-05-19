These are the top baby names in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware this year

The Brief Top baby names have been revealed for each state for 2024. Noah and Liam made the boys list for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. For girls' names, Charlotte, Emma and Sophia ranked in all three states.



Oh, baby! The most popular baby names of 2024 have been revealed. Did your child's name make the list?

What we know:

The Social Security Administration has released its list of top baby names of 2024 for each state.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all had some similar names top the list, but here's the full breakdown:

Pennsylvania

Top boy names:

Noah Liam Oliver Theodore Henry

Top girl names:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Amelia

New Jersey

Top boy names:

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Michael

Top girl names:

Mia Sophia Emma Olivia Charlotte

Delaware

Top boy names:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah

Top girl names:

Charlotte Sophia Emma Isabella Mia

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, the SSA revealed the overall top names for the United States from 2024 data.

The boys’ top 10 names were all the same as 2023, just in a slightly different order. Meanwhile, the only new name on the girls’ top name list was Sofia, which knocked Luna out of the top 10 rankings.

Top overall boys’ names

Liam Noah Oliver Theodore James

Top overall girls’ names

Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Mia