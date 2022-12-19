Expand / Collapse search

All lanes reopen on I-95 northbound in South Philadelphia after tractor-trailer fire

By
Published 
Updated 8:27AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of I-95 in South Philadelphia has reopened after it was closed for several hours due to a tractor-trailer fire. 

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the fire broke out on I-95 northbound between Exit 19 for I-76 East at the Walt Whitman Bridge and Packer Avenue and Exit 20 for Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 3:00 a.m.

All lanes were closed for several hours and reopened around 7:30 a.m., just in time for the rush hour commute. 

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if anyone was injured as a result. 

Tractor trailer fire causing delays on I-95 northbound

FOX 29's Bob Kelly has the details of a tractor trailer fier causing delays on I-95 north.