Tree-of-heaven is a spotted lanternfly magnet. Here’s why you shouldn’t just cut it down

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The Brief Tree-of-heaven is an invasive tree that spotted lanternflies strongly prefer. It can grow quickly in cities, along roads and at the edges of forests throughout the Northeast. Removing it takes more than a saw, and the wrong approach can create even more trees.



Spotted lanternflies may be the pest people notice, but tree-of-heaven is the invasive plant quietly helping them thrive.

What is tree-of-heaven?

Tree-of-heaven, also known by its scientific name Ailanthus altissima, is a fast-growing invasive tree native to China. It was introduced to Philadelphia in the 1700s and was widely planted from New York City to Washington, D.C., Penn State Extension says.

The tree can grow up to 80 feet tall and is now common in urban areas, along roads and railways, at forest edges and on disturbed land.

Spotted Lanternfly sits on stem seen at country garden in Sangju, South Korea, on July 17, 2026. (Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Why lanternflies are drawn to it

Spotted lanternflies feed on more than 70 types of plants, but tree-of-heaven is a strongly preferred host. Penn State Extension says removing the tree may help reduce lanternfly populations at that specific location.

Still, tree-of-heaven is not the only reason lanternflies persist. The insects do not need it to complete their life cycle and can move among many plants and trees throughout the season.

How to identify tree-of-heaven

Tree-of-heaven can look a little like other common trees, but there are a few identifying features to watch for:

Light gray or brown bark that can resemble cantaloupe skin.

Large compound leaves, sometimes 1 to 4 feet long, with 10 to 40 smooth-edged leaflets.

A strong, unpleasant odor when leaves, twigs or other parts of the tree are crushed or cut.

Clusters of twisted, winged seeds on female trees that can remain on the tree through winter.

The tree can also cause skin irritation, so officials recommend wearing protective clothing and avoiding contact with its parts.

Lanternflies noshing on plant sap. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Why cutting it down can make the problem worse

Tree-of-heaven is notoriously difficult to remove. A mature female tree can produce more than 300,000 seeds a year, and its root sprouts can stretch up to 50 feet from the parent tree.

Simply cutting or mowing it often triggers dozens of new shoots from the stump and roots, Penn State Extension says.

The most effective control methods target the root system first, typically with a labeled systemic herbicide in mid- to late summer, before the tree is cut down. Property owners should follow product-label directions and consider contacting a certified professional for larger trees or established infestations.

What to do if you find one

Start by making sure it is tree-of-heaven before taking action. If lanternflies keep gathering on a particular tree, identifying that tree can help focus management efforts.

Removing tree-of-heaven will not eliminate lanternflies from an area on its own, but it can take away one of their favorite places to feed while also addressing an invasive plant that crowds out native vegetation.