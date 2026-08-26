2 children dead in Trenton rowhome fire, cause unknown

The Brief Two children are dead following a 3-alarm rowhome fire Wednesday morning in Trenton. One adult was able to escape the house unharmed, according to firefighters. It's unknown what caused the fire at this time.



Two children were killed in a rowhome fire Wednesday morning in Trenton, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The fire broke out on the 300 block of Hewitt Street sometime around 4 a.m., and struck second and third alarms a short time later.

Firefighters quickly entered the home and extinguished the fire. During a search of the home, firefighters found two children.

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Rice said the children, ages 7 and 4, were taken to Capital Health where they were pronounced dead.

One adult was able to make it out of the home uninjured, according to firefighters.

Fire officials tell FOX 29 News that two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. One was treated at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two home were impacted by the fire, according to officials, leaving 10 residents displaced.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora called the deadly fire an "unimaginable tragedy."

"Our city is heartbroken by the devastating fire that occurred early this morning on Hewitt Street, which tragically claimed the lives of two young children," Gusciora said. "As we mourn these two young lives, I also urge every Trenton resident to make sure your home has working smoke detectors and that your family has a plan for getting out safely in the event of a fire."

What we don't know:

The identities of the children have not been released at this time.

It's unknown what caused the fire.