Donald Trump visits McDonald's in Bucks County: Exclusive

Former President Donald Trump visited a Bucks County McDonald's Sunday, just four days after Vice President Kamala Harris made a high-profile stop in the key swing county.

FOX 29's JoAnn Pileggi got a one-on-one interview with the former president during his visit.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by local media as he works the drive-through line while visiting a McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Does a campaign stop at a fast food restaurant move the needle for former President Trump?

His supporters in Bucks County think so, and Trump seemed self-assured.

From the drive-through window, Donald Trump waved and the crowd of several thousand outside cheered.

"I've now worked 15 more minutes than Kamala has," Trump said.

Trump is digging into his claim—one he has spread without evidence—that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, never worked at a California McDonald's when she was in college, but he also said he came to connect with voters.

"How do you connect best with voters?"

"I think just by being myself. All I wanna do is be myself," Trump responded.

Trump surprised the media with his impromptu drive-through Q and A, and after he gave Pileggi a bag of French fries, he answered a few questions.

"Either way, will you accept the results of the election?," asked Pileggi "Yeah, sure, if it's a fair election—a fair election," said Trump amid a loud crowd.

Bucks is a crucial swing county.

Trump's visit comes four days after Vice President Harris campaigned in Washington Crossing, joined by high-profile Republicans who now back her instead of Trump.

On Sunday, there was no shortage of Trump loyalists who lined Street Road in Lower Bucks, chanting and holding Trump signs and flags.

"Patriotism, pro-America first. It’s not just Donald Trump. I do like him. It’s the people who come together for a common cause," stated Jackie Graux, a Trump supporter.

"We wanted to see Trump and we waited and wanted to support the party, support everybody here," added Joyce Boyd, another Trump supporter.

With a little more than two weeks before Election Day, former President Trump is expected to spend more time here in the commonwealth, as it truly is battleground territory.