Two women killed in fiery SUV crash in Downingtown

The Brief Two women died after a single-vehicle crash on East Lancaster Avenue in Downingtown Borough on Sunday. The Jeep crashed into a concrete wall and caught fire, police said. Police have not released the victims' names or details about what caused the crash.



Two women were killed after the Jeep they were in crashed into a concrete wall and burst into flames in Downingtown Borough on Sunday, according to Downingtown police.

What we know:

Downingtown Police said officers were called to the Unit Block of East Lancaster Avenue at 12:06 p.m. for a reported crash with injuries.

A Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed east before veering off the roadway on the westbound side, hitting a concrete retention wall and catching fire just after impact, according to police.

The driver died at the scene, police said.

Officers and a bystander pulled the front-seat passenger from the burning vehicle. Emergency medical crews took the passenger to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

Police said both the driver and the front-seat passenger were adult females. Their names have not been released.

East Lancaster Avenue was closed for the investigation until about 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, officials said.

What's next:

The Downingtown Police Department Traffic Safety Unit and the Chester County Coroner's Office are leading the investigation, according to officials.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to contact Downingtown Police at traffic@downingtown.org or 610-269-0263.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the Jeep to leave the road. No additional details about the crash or the victims have been released.

The Source: Information from the Downingtown Police Department.

Downingtown Police Department

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