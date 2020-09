University of Delaware to make layoffs amid $250M budget gap

article

The University of Delaware has announced that layoffs and other cost-cutting measures are needed to reduce a $250 million budget deficit this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Journal reports that the staff layoffs announced Thursday don’t apply to faculty members.

Other cost-cutting measures include a voluntary retirement program, staff hour reductions, unpaid leave and temporary reductions to retirement contributions. Staff seeking voluntary retirement must notify the university by Oct. 5.

In June, the university projected at least a $168 million gap between revenue and expenses for the current fiscal year.

University spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett said the school’s annual operating budget is about $1 billion.

The school is primarily holding online classes during the pandemic. Residence halls were restricted to students who have on-campus classes or no other housing options.

