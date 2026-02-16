Possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport last week

The Brief A person with measles was at the Philadelphia International Airport last week. Those who were in the area may have been exposed. Health officials say to look out for symptoms and check vaccination statuses.



If you were flying in or out of Philadelphia last week, you may have been exposed to measles.

What we know:

Health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport this past Thursday.

A person with measles was in Terminal E from 1:35 to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, should monitor themselves for symptoms, including unexplained rash, coughing, congestion or runny nose, or red watery eyes.

Experts say measles can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, and symptoms can pop up 21 days after exposure.

What you can do:

Health officials urge those who may have been exposed to check their vaccination record to assure they are protected from measles.

Those who have received the two-dose MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine are protected, as are people born in or before 1957.

Anyone not protected from measles who believes they may have been exposed is asked to contact a healthcare provider, urgent care, or hospital before arriving.