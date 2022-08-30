US Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police searching for boater last seen near Cape May Villas

The U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police are searching for an overdue boater last seen near Cape May Villas, New Jersey.

According to the agencies, Christian Johnathon Hosford, Jr., 33, was last seen around sunset on Monday.

Officials say Hosford was in a 10-foot boat near his home in Cape May Villas and he reportedly did not have a life jacket, whistle or other safety gear.

Several response boats and helicopters are out in the area searching for Hosford.

No additional information was released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.